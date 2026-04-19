Donovan Leon Injury: Leaves match injured

Leon was forced off the field in the 72nd minute due to an apparent injury.

Leom would leave Auxerre without their starting goalkeeper Sunday, as the goalie suffered an apparent injury. This is something to watch for the club, as the keeper has started in 27 games this season, recording seven clean sheets. He was replaced by Theo De Percin, who would start in his spot if he misses more time, having already started in three games this season.