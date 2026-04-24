Donovan Leon Injury: Not available Saturday

Leon (groin) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Lyon, the club posted.

Leon has been unable to pass his late fitness assessment after coach Christophe Pelissier confirmed he would be evaluated following the significant knock he picked up, leaving Auxerre without their first-choice goalkeeper for the Lyon fixture. The shot-stopper has started 27 matches and recorded seven clean sheets this season, making his absence a notable concern between the posts. Theo De Percin will be the one starting between the posts against the Gones, having made three starts this season, with Leon's availability for the coming fixtures to be monitored closely.