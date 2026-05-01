Donovan Leon Injury: Still sidelined

Leon (groin) remains unavailable for the time being, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "Leon won't be available tomorrow."

Leon will miss a second game in a row with a groin issue, and the club has provided no specific return timeline leaving his availability for the final fixtures of the season uncertain. The goalkeeper has been one of Auxerre's most consistent performers this campaign, starting 27 matches and recording seven clean sheets, making his continued absence a real concern between the posts. Theo De Percin is expected to continue in the starting role until Leon is cleared to return.