Donovan Leon News: Back available Sunday

Leon (groin) is back available for Sunday's clash against Nice, according to the club.

Leon's return is a welcome boost for Auxerre heading into the final fixture of the season, with the goalkeeper having missed two consecutive matches due to the groin issue. The stopper has been one of their most consistent performers this campaign, recording seven clean sheets across 27 appearances, and is expected to reclaim his starting role from Theo De Percin, who will revert to a backup role between the posts.