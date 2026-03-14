Donovan Leon News: Concedes once in loss

Leon recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 loss to Marseille.

Leon held Auxerre level during Marseille's early second-half surge, highlighted by a sharp stop on Mason Greenwood's quick effort just moments after the restart. He also stayed locked in while dealing with a wave of crosses and corners as Marseille ramped up the pressure after halftime. The breakthrough finally came in the 79th minute when Amine Gouiri beat him for the match's lone goal. The keeper finished with two saves at the Velodrome but it wasn't enough to grab a point from the clash, and Leon will now look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against Brest.