Donovan Leon News: Concedes two in draw

Leon made one save and conceded two goals during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Toulouse.

Leon wasn't at fault for either goal allowed as both came off close-range finishes, but the fact that he couldn't rack up enough saves to make up for it definitely hurt his fantasy output. With just four clean sheets, 32 goals allowed and a little less than four saves per game over 19 starts, the goalkeeper doesn't exactly look like an intriguing pick right now.