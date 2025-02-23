Fantasy Soccer
Donovan Leon

Donovan Leon News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Leon recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 win against Marseille.

Leon had a solid game on Saturday, keeping a clean sheet against Marseille with two saves and two clearances, including some one-on-one situations that could have resulted in goals for Marseille. This was his first clean sheet in the league since his impressive performance against Paris in early December. He will look to build on that performance against Strasbourg on Sunday.

Donovan Leon
AJ Auxerre

