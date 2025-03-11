Donovan Leon News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Leon recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Reims.

Leon had a solid outing against Reims on Sunday making four saves to secure a clean sheet. This was his second clean sheet in the last three games as he remains in strong form. The goalie has recorded six clean sheets in 23 appearances this season for his team which is having a strong campaign currently sitting 11th in the French league. He will look to continue that form on Friday against Nice.