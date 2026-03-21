Donovan Leon News: Receives red card

Leon was shown a straight red card in the 7th minute of Saturday's match against Brest.

Leon was sent off with a straight red card during the first half of Saturday's clash against Brest and will miss at least one match due to suspension. The Frenchman is an undisputed starter, having made 25 appearances this season while recording 83 saves and conceding 32 goals. Theo De Percin is expected to start in goal during his suspension after coming on following the dismissal.