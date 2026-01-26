Leon faced a difficult task against a Paris Saint-Germain attack that has been firing on all cylinders this season, scoring 41 goals in 19 Ligue 1 matches. Even so, Leon turned in a solid performance, conceding just once late in the 79th minute while making several saves to keep his side competitive. The bigger issue continues to be the overall defending, as Auxerre have allowed a high volume of chances. Leon has now faced 86 shots in just 17 league matches this season. His save percentage sits around 70.2 percent, which is above average, but it has not been enough to fully compensate for the defensive weaknesses in front of him.