Donovan Leon News: Three saves in draw

Leon made three saves on 15 shot attempts and conceded two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Lorient.

Leon now has 30 saves in his last seven appearances, those numbers are great for the keeper, but it shows how poor Auxerre has been at preventing shots lately. After posting back to back clean sheets, Leon has now conceded six times in his last three matches, winning only one of those. Leon will look to get back on track Saturday versus Strasbourg.