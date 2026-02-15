Donovan Leon News: Three saves, one goal conceded

Leon had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Metz.

Nathan Mbala scoring past Leon meant the goalkeeper was unable to log a third consecutive clean sheet. However, his recent form remains impressive, as he has 11 saves and only one goal conceded across his last three appearances. Going back even further, Leon's last five games include an 88.9 save percentage, showcasing overall excellence since the change of the calendar year.