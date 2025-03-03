Donyell Malen Injury: Not eligible for UCL

Malen (not injury related) is not in the squad and won't play Tuesday against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

Malen was one of two January signings who wasn't added to the UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout stages, with Andres Garcia being the other one, meaning the Dutchman will only suit up for Villa in domestic competitions. Malen will be available to face Brighton on Saturday, but he will be ineligible again for the return leg of this Brugge tie on March 12.