Donyell Malen News: Arrives in top form at World Cup

Malen arrives at the 2026 World Cup as one of the Netherlands' most in-form attacking options, having earned his place in coach Ronald Koeman's squad with a stunning second half of the season that has put him firmly in contention for a starting role on the right wing.

Malen joined Roma in the January transfer window and produced one of the most impressive half-season performances in Serie A, contributing 14 goals and two assists across 18 league appearances to finish as the second-highest scorer in the Italian top flight. The numbers are remarkable for a player who had only just arrived at a new club, and the confidence and sharpness he carries into the summer make him one of the most dangerous attacking options heading into the tournament. His direct running, clinical finishing and ability to create chances for himself in tight areas make him a genuine threat on the right flank. At international level, Malen represents one of the more exciting wildcards in manager Ronald Koeman's squad, with his blistering club form making it difficult to leave him out of the starting lineup despite the competition for wide positions. His ability to drift inside from the right flank and combine his finishing instinct with intelligent movement gives the Netherlands an unpredictable and dangerous option on that side of the attack. The Oranje will be among the favorites to go deep in a World Cup, and Malen's arrival in peak form at exactly the right moment makes him one of the more compelling attacking selections for the summer tournament.