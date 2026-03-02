Donyell Malen headshot

Donyell Malen News: Back on scoresheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Malen scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Juventus.

Malen would see plenty of opportunities Sunday with his six shots and would finally convert one in the 65th minute for Roma's final goal of the match. This brings the forward to five goals in their past four outings. That said, the forward looks to be liking his new home, with six goals in seven matches since joining.

Donyell Malen
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donyell Malen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donyell Malen See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
88 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
88 days ago
FPL GW13 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Gems to Consider
SOC
FPL GW13 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Gems to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
95 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
97 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
97 days ago