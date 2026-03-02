Donyell Malen News: Back on scoresheet

Malen scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Juventus.

Malen would see plenty of opportunities Sunday with his six shots and would finally convert one in the 65th minute for Roma's final goal of the match. This brings the forward to five goals in their past four outings. That said, the forward looks to be liking his new home, with six goals in seven matches since joining.