Donyell Malen News: Catching fire at right moment

Malen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Southampton.

Malen seems to be coming into form at the opportune time for Aston Villa. In Saturday's 3-0 victory over Southampton, Malen played 24 minutes. In that appearance, he scored one goal from his only shot, made one pass into the final third, and had two touches in the opposition's box. Malen has now scored in three straight games in all competitions for the club, and he will certainly be looking to make it four in a row against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in the UCL.