Donyell Malen News: Completes hat-trick versus Fiorentina
Malen scored three goals to go with five shots (three on target) and one chance created in Monday's 4-0 win against Fiorentina.
Malen was a man possessed in the opener and found the target thrice with tidy finishes from inside the box, outsmarting a defender with an incredible first touch on the first one and benefitting from a poor save on the second one. Instead, the third one was a simple tap-in. He also led his team in attempts. He picked up where he left off after scoring 14 goals in just 18 Serie A matches last season, adding two assists, 70 shots (31 on target) and eight chances created.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donyell Malen See More
-
World Cup
Netherlands vs Morocco Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 3258 days ago
-
World Cup
Netherlands vs Morocco Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 3258 days ago
-
World Cup
Tunisia vs Netherlands Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group F62 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 364 days ago
-
World Cup
Netherlands vs Sweden Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group F67 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donyell Malen See More