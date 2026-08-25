Donyell Malen headshot

Donyell Malen News: Completes hat-trick versus Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Malen scored three goals to go with five shots (three on target) and one chance created in Monday's 4-0 win against Fiorentina.

Malen was a man possessed in the opener and found the target thrice with tidy finishes from inside the box, outsmarting a defender with an incredible first touch on the first one and benefitting from a poor save on the second one. Instead, the third one was a simple tap-in. He also led his team in attempts. He picked up where he left off after scoring 14 goals in just 18 Serie A matches last season, adding two assists, 70 shots (31 on target) and eight chances created.

Donyell Malen
Roma
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