Donyell Malen News: Completes hat-trick versus Pisa
Malen scored three goals to go with three shots (three on target) and one chance created and drew one foul in Friday's 3-0 win over Pisa.
Malen had an extremely clutch performance, converting every opportunity he had. He opened the scoring by pickpocketing a defender, sprinting to the box and finishing with aplomb and then added two clinical finishes from point-blank range later on. He improved his tally to 10 goals in 12 Serie A matches. He has taken at least two shots in all his 14 games with Roma, amassing 55 attempts (21 on target) and notching five key passes and four crosses (two accurate) over that span.
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