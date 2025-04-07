Donyell Malen News: Consecutive appearances with goal

Malen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Malen knocked home an inviting cross Saturday to give Aston Villa their second goal in a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. The goal marked his second in his last two appearances (one start). Since joining Villa during the winter transfer window, Malen has made eight Premier League appearances (two starts) and scored twice.