Donyell Malen News: Contained by Lazio defenders

Malen generated two shots (one on goal), nine touches and one tackle (zero won) in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Lazio.

Malen had less volume than usual and was denied by the opposing goalie on his only clean effort. He pushed his streak of games with multiple shots to 17, with 13 goals and 67 total attempts (29 on target) during that stretch. He has hit the net three times, assisted twice and logged three chances created and two crosses in the last four rounds.