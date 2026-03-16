Donyell Malen News: Converts PK versus Como

Malen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and one tackle (zero won) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Como.

Malen made the most of his limited opportunities, giving his team the lead in the first half and improving to seven goals since joining Roma. He has taken multiple shots in all his 10 appearances, amassing 42 attempts (15 on target) and adding three key passes and two crosses (zero accurate) during that stretch.