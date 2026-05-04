Donyell Malen News: Delivers one assist
Malen assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 4-0 victory over Fiorentina.
Malen played a decisive creative role in Monday's 4-0 win over Fiorentina, delivering the dinked cross in the second half that Nicolo Pisilli headed home to make it 4-0, capping a strong individual performance despite twice being denied by the crossbar with deflected efforts. Malen has now scored 11 Serie A goals and registered two assists since joining in January, leading his team's scoring charts in the second half of the season and emerging as a key attacking addition from the winter transfer window.
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