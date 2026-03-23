Donyell Malen headshot

Donyell Malen News: Fires three shots versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Malen registered three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) and committed one foul in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Lecce.

Malen co-led his team in attempts along with Bryan Cristante, but wasn't as surgical as in previous matches and didn't pick up stats in other areas. He has taken multiple shots in all 12 appearances since moving to Roma, racking up 49 attempts (17 on target), scoring eight times and posting four key passes and four inaccurate crosses.

Donyell Malen
Roma
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