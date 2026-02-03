Malen's touch on Jurgen Ekkelenkamp's 49th minute free kick altered the ball's flight just enough to beat Mile Svilar and settle the match. He also produced Roma's clearest chance of the first half, but his right footed effort from the center of the box was pushed away low by Maduka Okoye. He continued to make aggressive runs in behind the back line, though Udinese stayed compact and cut off clean service late. Malen has made an immediate impact in his first three appearances with the Giallorossi, registering 15 shots (six on target) along with one goal. There is little doubt that if the Dutchman sharpens his finishing, his goal output could take a clear step forward in the second half of the season for the Lupa.