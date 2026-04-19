Donyell Malen headshot

Donyell Malen News: Frustating display against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Malen generated four shots (three on goal) and one chance created and drew two fouls in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Malen was active throughout the game and shook free more than a few times, but Marco Carnesecchi denied him in brilliant fashion on two clear-cut scoring opportunities. He has fired at least two shots in all his 15 showings since moving to Roma, totaling 59 attempts (24 on target), scoring 11 goals, including a hat-trick, and logging six key passes and four crosses (zero accurate) during that stretch.

Donyell Malen
Roma
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