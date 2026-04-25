Donyell Malen News: Scores and assists against Fiorentina

Malen scored one goal and assisted once from three shots (one on target) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Bologna.

Malen put his fingerprints on the win, finding the target early with a customary clutch finish from midrange and also teeing up Neil El Aynaoui with a technical feed from the baseline. It's his first assist since moving to Serie A. He has taken at least two shots in 16 outings in a row, totaling 62 attempts (25 on target), scoring 12 goals and logging six crosses (one accurate) over that span. Additionally, this marked his third straight fixture with at least one chance, for a total of four.