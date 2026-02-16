Donyell Malen headshot

Donyell Malen News: Scores brace in Sunday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Malen scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Napoli.

Malen scored both of his side's goals in Sunday's draw, his second consecutive match with a pair of goals. He opened up the scoring in the 7th minute with a strike assisted by Bryan Zaragoza, then took the lead in the 71st minute with a penalty. He now has five goals through five Serie A matches since joining Roma on loan, an unbelievable start to his career in Italy's capital. He was subbed off for Robinio Vaz right after scoring his penalty.

Donyell Malen
Roma
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donyell Malen See More
