Donyell Malen News: Scores brace in Sunday's draw

Malen scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Napoli.

Malen scored both of his side's goals in Sunday's draw, his second consecutive match with a pair of goals. He opened up the scoring in the 7th minute with a strike assisted by Bryan Zaragoza, then took the lead in the 71st minute with a penalty. He now has five goals through five Serie A matches since joining Roma on loan, an unbelievable start to his career in Italy's capital. He was subbed off for Robinio Vaz right after scoring his penalty.