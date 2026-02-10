Malen broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, timing his run perfectly to latch onto Gianluca Mancini's through ball before calmly lifting the finish over Elia Caprile. He struck again shortly after the hour, reacting quickest to Zeki Celik's driven cross to poke home from point-blank range. The brace powered the Gialorossi to a composed 2-0 victory and earned him man-of-the-match honors. Malen is already up to three goals with 22 shots (eight on target) through his first four Serie A appearances, showing little need for an adjustment period at his new club.