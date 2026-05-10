Donyell Malen News: Scores brace in victory
Malen scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 win over Parma.
Malen gave the away side the lead through a right-footed finish in the 22nd minute before sealing the win from the penalty spot in stoppage time. He also missed a couple of chances to increase his count during yet another outstanding performance. Since arriving at Roma on loan from Aston Villa in January, the forward has exceeded every expectation, racking up 16 direct contributions in 18 appearances, and he's in superb form with six goals and two assists over the last five games.
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