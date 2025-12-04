Malen came off the bench and needed barely a minute to make his mark, arriving in the six-yard box in the 78th minute to score home after Bart Verbruggen had saved Evann Guessand's close-range header. The finish, officially his first touch, gave Villa a two-goal lead at a moment when Brighton were pressing. He continued to stretch the home defense with runs between the lines and into the left channel, forcing Brighton's backline to drop deeper. Malen started only half of his last six appearances but is in excellent form, contributing 21 shots in that span, scoring five goals and providing one assist.