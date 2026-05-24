Donyell Malen News: Scores in finale
Malen scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Verona.
Malen concluded a big second half of the season for Roma in style with a goal, which should give him and the club a boost going forward. The striker has signed a permanent deal after reportedly coming in on a loan, so he'll be a key piece of Roma's attack in Serie A and Champions League play next season.
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