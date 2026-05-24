Donyell Malen headshot

Donyell Malen News: Scores in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Malen scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Verona.

Malen concluded a big second half of the season for Roma in style with a goal, which should give him and the club a boost going forward. The striker has signed a permanent deal after reportedly coming in on a loan, so he'll be a key piece of Roma's attack in Serie A and Champions League play next season.

Donyell Malen
Roma
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