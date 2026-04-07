Donyell Malen headshot

Donyell Malen News: Three shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Malen had three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 5-2 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Malen would record three shots Sunday but to no avail, with only one on target while unable to score. The forward remains the regular starter since joining, with 11 starts in 11 appearances, recording a great seven goals on 46 shots in his short time in Italy.

Donyell Malen
Roma
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