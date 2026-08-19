Dor David Turgeman Injury: Subs off with discomfort Wednesday

Turgeman left the field after sustaining a blow to the leg during Wednesday's 3-0 win over D.C. United.

Turgeman had an unfortunate outing as he failed to contribute directly to the goals and ended up in serious pain after a knock. The forward's status is now in doubt heading into the next league contests, with Wilson Harris available to take his spot up front if required, as Leonardo Campana (lower body) is likely to remain out as well.