Dor David Turgeman News: Delivers one assist

Turgeman assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Minnesota United.

Turgeman was at the center of both New England goals in Saturday's 2-1 win over Minnesota, first winning a penalty in the first half after Michael Boxall pulled him down at the top corner of the box, then triggering the decisive counterattack after the break by carrying the ball forward and combining with Luca Langoni in a two-on-two move before the Argentine finished past Drake Callender. The Israeli forward operates as a mobile, pressing striker who creates space through intelligent runs and draws defenders out of position, with his defensive work rate and pressing intensity proving just as valuable as his attacking output. Turgeman has now scored two goals and contributed four assists across 13 MLS appearances this season.