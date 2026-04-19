Dor David Turgeman News: Scores in Saturday's win

Turgeman scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Columbus Crew.

Turgeman scored a header in the 54th minute Saturday, a goal assisted by Luca Langoni which tied the match at 1-1. He now has four goal contributions this season, all of which have come in the last five matches. He was subbed off the pitch in the 94th minute for Eric Klein.