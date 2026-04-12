Dor David Turgeman News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Turgeman assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against D.C. United.

Turgeman set up Alhassan Yusuf in the 35th minute for the only goal of the game. Turgeman made 11 passes and also contributed defensively with a tackle and a clearance. He has started all six games this campaign and has now contributed to three goals in the last three games.