Dor David Turgeman headshot

Dor David Turgeman News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Turgeman assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against D.C. United.

Turgeman set up Alhassan Yusuf in the 35th minute for the only goal of the game. Turgeman made 11 passes and also contributed defensively with a tackle and a clearance. He has started all six games this campaign and has now contributed to three goals in the last three games.

Dor David Turgeman
New England Revolution
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