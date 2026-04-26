Dor David Turgeman News: Sets up opener
Turgeman assisted once to go with five shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Miami CF.
Turgeman assisted Carles Gil's opener in the 56th minute following a long throw. Turgeman completed 13 passes and recorded a clearance. He has now contributed to three goals in his last four appearances, taking his tally to five goal contributions in nine matches this campaign.
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