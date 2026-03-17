Dor David Turgeman News: Two goal contributions

Turgeman scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Sunday's 6-1 victory over FC Cincinnati.

Turgeman's first half goal Sunday gave New England a lead they would not relinquish in their 6-1 win over Cincinnati. The forward iced the proverbial cake late in the fixture, assisting the New England's sixth goal in the dying embers of the second half. Turgeman has attempted three shots (two on goal) and created three chances over his first three appearances (three starts).