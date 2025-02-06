Douglas Augusto Injury: Fit for Friday

Augusto (hamstring) is out for Friday's match against Brest, according to manager Antoine Kombouare, per Loire Ocean. "On the other hand, Douglous is back with us, he is training normally."

Augusto looks set to return Friday, with the midfielder no longer injured after a hamstring issue. This is solid news for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, he will hope to see the start in his return, starting in all 16 of his appearances this season.