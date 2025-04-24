Douglas Augusto News: Picks one match suspension
Augusto will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.
Augusto accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for one match against Angers on May. 4. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Johann Lepenant expecting to get a larger role in the midfield for that game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now