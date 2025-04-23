Douglas Augusto News: Scores late equalizer

Douglas Augusto scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

Douglas Augusto put forth a box-to-box performance Tuesday that saw him use power to beat the keeper from outside of the box late in the second half of Nantes' 1-1 draws versus Paris Saint-Germain. In addition to his goal, the midfielder tracked-back to contribute four tackles (three won), one interception and five clearances to the team's defensive effort during his 90 minute shift. Over his last three appearances (three starts), Douglas Augusto has scored twice from four shots (two on goal).