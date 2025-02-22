Douglas Luiz Injury: Likely for Cagliari match

Luiz (thigh) wasn't mentioned by coach Thiago Motta among the players that would miss Sunday's game versus Cagliari.

Luiz reportedly practiced without particular restrictions in the last few days and is poised to resume being an option. He could make the XI if he's in better shape than the teammates who logged heavy minutes midweek. He has tallied five shots (zero on target), two key passes, 13 crosses (one accurate), 10 corners and six tackles in his last five displays (two starts).