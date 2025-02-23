Douglas Luiz Injury: Limps off versus Cagliari
Luiz registered one clearance and one interception in 20 minutes before leaving Sunday's game against Empoli due to injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Luiz entered the game in the second half in his return from a thigh issue but was unable to finish the contest due to a new physical problem. He'll undergo some testing in the next few days. He's usually the fourth or fifth option in the midfield.
