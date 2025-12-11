Luiz should be back available for Thursday's Europe League clash against Utrecht and could play some minutes after travelling with the squad and likely clearing his hamstring injury. This is good news for Forest since the the midfield has started in his last four appearances prior to his injury and should claim back a starting role under coach Sean Dyche once fully back available. His comeback is happening at the perfect moment since captain Ryan Yates (hamstring) is set for some time on the sidelines.