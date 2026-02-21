Douglas Luiz News: Inefficient in service

Douglas Luiz had nine crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

Only two of the defender's nine crosses were considered accurate, though part of that could be due to the sheer volume Aston Villa needed to try to get an equalizer. Luiz has a more favorable matchup coming up against a Wolves team with a -32 goal differential, so he should be able to move forward again and be involved in the attack.