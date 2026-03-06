Douglas Luiz News: Opens scoring in defeat
Douglas Luiz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one corner in Wednesday's 4-1 loss against Chelsea.
Douglas Luiz scored a mouthwatering back-heel finish Wednesday to open the scoring, though Aston Villa would be thrashed thereafter in a 4-1 home defeat versus Chelsea. The moment marked the midfielder's first Premier League goal since the 2023/24 season with Aston Villa. Since rejoining the Villains on-loan from Juventus, Douglas Luiz has made seven successive appearances (seven starts), created 13 chances, scored once and assisted once.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now