Douglas Luiz News: Opens scoring in defeat

Douglas Luiz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one corner in Wednesday's 4-1 loss against Chelsea.

Douglas Luiz scored a mouthwatering back-heel finish Wednesday to open the scoring, though Aston Villa would be thrashed thereafter in a 4-1 home defeat versus Chelsea. The moment marked the midfielder's first Premier League goal since the 2023/24 season with Aston Villa. Since rejoining the Villains on-loan from Juventus, Douglas Luiz has made seven successive appearances (seven starts), created 13 chances, scored once and assisted once.