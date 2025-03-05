Drake Callender Injury: Absent form training
Callender was absent from Wednesday's training session, according to Franco Panizo of MIA Total Futbol.
Callender was not on the training field Wednesday with the rest of his team, raising some concerns around the keeper as he may be holding an injury. This could be a brutal loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. He is now questionable to face Charlotte on Sunday, with Oscar Ustari as a possible replacement.
