Drake Callender News: Allows one goal in loss

Callender registered one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Colorado Rapids.

Aside from the goal he conceded, Callender had a relatively quiet game and was rarely troubled, finishing with just a single save that came from long range. The goalkeeper is now enduring his longest barren run without a clean sheet, going four consecutive games without one after an impressive start to the season that saw him keep four shutouts in the opening nine games. He will be hoping to put that right on Saturday against New England.