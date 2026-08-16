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Drake Callender News: Amazing effort in goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Callender made seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Real Salt Lake.

Callender let in a late goal due to a lapse from Minnesota's defenders but was exceptional overall in a 1-1 draw. He should theoretically face less pressure against Atlanta United, a team which has only managed to score 21 goals in 19 MLS games.

Drake Callender
Minnesota United
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