Drake Callender News: Concedes six Sunday
Callender recorded two saves and allowed six goals in Sunday's 6-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Callender had a rough outing Sunday as he conceded six goals in the blowout loss to Vancouver. Two of the goals came off penalty kicks, and he also made a season-low two saves in the loss. He'll be desperate to put this performance behind him against Seattle on Sunday, a side which has scored five goals through four matches this season.
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