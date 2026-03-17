Drake Callender News: Concedes six Sunday

Callender recorded two saves and allowed six goals in Sunday's 6-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Callender had a rough outing Sunday as he conceded six goals in the blowout loss to Vancouver. Two of the goals came off penalty kicks, and he also made a season-low two saves in the loss. He'll be desperate to put this performance behind him against Seattle on Sunday, a side which has scored five goals through four matches this season.