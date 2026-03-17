Drake Callender headshot

Drake Callender News: Concedes six Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Callender recorded two saves and allowed six goals in Sunday's 6-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Callender had a rough outing Sunday as he conceded six goals in the blowout loss to Vancouver. Two of the goals came off penalty kicks, and he also made a season-low two saves in the loss. He'll be desperate to put this performance behind him against Seattle on Sunday, a side which has scored five goals through four matches this season.

Drake Callender
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Callender See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Callender See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 7, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 31, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 17, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 26, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 12, 2024